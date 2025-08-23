Arsenal Secures Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace



Windhoek: Argentine manager Juan Pablo Vojvoda arrived in Sao Paulo on Saturday to take charge of Santos, describing the move as the biggest of his career. Meeting reporters at Guarulhos international airport, where he landed from Buenos Aires alongside assistant coach Nahuel Martinez, Vojvoda spoke for the first time since signing with the club.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Vojvoda expressed that taking on the role at Santos is the biggest challenge of his career. He acknowledged the global recognition of Santos and shared that he has been receiving many congratulatory messages. Vojvoda highlighted the significance of this opportunity for his career and family.





Santos confirmed on Friday that it reached an agreement with Vojvoda that runs until December 2026. The club’s head coaching role had been vacant since last Sunday, following Cleber Xavier’s dismissal after a 6-0 home loss to Vasco da Gama.





Vojvoda’s previous coaching job was with Fortaleza, where he served for over four years until his departure in July. His first match in charge of Santos will be a home clash with Fluminense on August 31.

