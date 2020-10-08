Voter education in Kunene to incorporate tradition to convince women to vote

The Electoral Commission of Namibia in the Kunene Region has as part of its voter education, incorporated different traditional cultures to convince more women to participate in the November Regional Council and Local Authority elections.

Voter education is necessary to ensure that all citizens understand their constitutional rights, their political system, and how and where to vote, said ECN’s voter education officer in Kunene, Santos Muhenje.

Muhenje in an interview with Nampa on Wednesday said the commission introduced constructive approaches that they believe will attract more marginalised women to the polls.

He said voter education can be critical in enhancing women’s involvement especially in Kunene north, where women have not customarily played an active role in the voting process.

He said voter educators, especially women, will be wearing traditional attire of the Ovahimba, Ovatwa, Ovathimba and others, while providing citizens with basic information about participating in elections.

“Most of our people, especially the Ovahimba women, do not attend meetings with men, thus we believe this will attract women to the polls as they will be educated by women in the same attire and custom as them, speaking to them in their language while disseminating the positive image of women as participants in the electoral process,” noted Muhenje.

He further stated that one of their main goals is to make sure that all eligible voters cast their votes come November, therefore they are targeting women, especially those who are marginalised. He said voter education will only be effective if they are able to reach out to disadvantaged groups, including the disabled.

Voter education consultations are underway having started on 01 October 2020, with four teams and 14 voter educators on the ground, said Muhenje, noting that the process will run until the last day of the electoral process.

Source: Namibia Press Agency