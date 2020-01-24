Walvis Bay businesswoman was today robbed at her home

A Walvis Bay businesswoman was today robbed of N.dollars 60 000 in cash at her home.

According to a Namibian Police Force report issued by Erongo Region Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu today, the 63-year-old woman was allegedly robbed just outside her home in Meersig by two suspects who are believed to have followed her from the bank, after she withdrew the money.

The incident took place around 10h00.

It is alleged that the victim withdrew the money from a local bank, put it in her handbag and drove home. She parked her car in order to open the gate when the two suspects, in two separate vehicles, ran towards her, broke the window to her car and grabbed the bag containing the money, Iikuyu noted.

The victim was also bitten in the process of trying to get her bag back.

The suspects managed to get away in a silver/grey VW Polo, along with a white VW Jetta 5.

Source: Namibia Press Agency