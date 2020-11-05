A Windhoek resident accused of killing a City Police officer and two civilians while allegedly driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol in July 2015, will in January next year hear his fate in court.

Morné Mouton, 23, was arrested on 04 July 2015 after he allegedly ran over the off-duty City Police officer Manfred Gaoseb, 35; Werner Simon, 22; and Joshua Ngenokesho, age unknown.

Windhoek Magistrate Vanessa Stanley was scheduled to make her judgement known in the matter this morning, but could not do so because she was unable to finish writing the ruling on time due to other official duties on her desk.

She will now deliver the judgement on 22 January 2021 at about 09h00.

Thursday’s postponement of the judgement was effected as per an agreement reached in court between Senior Public Prosecutor Rowan Van Wyk and Mouton’s privately-instructed defence lawyer Ndeli Ndaitwah who was standing in for his colleague, prominent Windhoek-based defence lawyer Sisa Namandje.

Source: Namibia Press Agency