Landslide Leaves Seven Missing in Guangzhou



Windhoek: Amongst the bustling traffic and corporate towers of Windhoek’s central business district (CBD), an often-overlooked economic force thrives on the city’s sidewalks. Informal street vendors, many of them young and single unemployed mothers, line the pavements selling fruit, clothes, phone accessories, and handmade crafts – not just to earn a living, but to survive.





According to Namibia Press Agency, among these vendors is Mommy Iininga, who sells handmade crafts on Independence Avenue. She explained that her journey into the informal economy was driven by necessity. ‘Before I got my permit, my products were confiscated several times. I had to pay fines to avoid being arrested,’ she said. Iininga shared that she had to learn crafting to comply with permit regulations, allowing her to sell legally.





The stories of vendors like Iininga are common across Windhoek, where many operate in restricted zones without permits, risking fines, harassment, and the confiscation of their goods. While they strive to comply with regulations, obtaining permits is often a challenging process. Municipal by-laws mandate that vending in designated areas without a permit is illegal, and permits are issued on a first-come, first-served basis, with preference given to arts and crafts traders.





The City of Windhoek claims that all available CBD stalls are occupied and that the empty kiosks are part of a broader CBD Revitalisation Strategy. Vendors argue that enforcement is strict and alternative sites are unsuitable for business. Thomas Shiindi, who sells phone accessories, noted that designated areas attract little foot traffic, making it difficult to earn a living.





Fines ranging from N.dollars 1,000 to N.dollars 2,000 can devastate a vendor’s earnings. Some vendors have even had their goods destroyed during enforcement actions by the Windhoek City Police. A young vendor near Wernhil Park shared a tearful experience of having her produce confiscated.





Recent statistics from the Namibia Statistics Agency indicate high youth unemployment rates in the Khomas Region, driving many to street vending as their only viable option. Maria, a single mother of three, expressed her constant fear of City Police, who often confiscate goods or issue fines without warning.





In response to these challenges, the Windhoek Municipality has announced plans to develop a formal open market near the Shoprite parking area to relocate vendors. However, vendors argue that these locations do not support their businesses. Additionally, some vendors have reported issues with municipal storehouse management and theft.





City spokesperson Lydia Amutenya clarified that these facilities are self-managed and encouraged vendors to collaborate for safety. Meanwhile, Affirmative Repositioning councillor Maitjituavi Kavetu assured that the City is considering revising by-laws to better support informal traders.





Despite these challenges, vendors like Maria and Thomas persist, seeking dignity, empathy, and the chance to work without fear. As Windhoek evolves, the fate of its informal sector remains uncertain, with vendors advocating for a supportive and understanding regulatory environment.

