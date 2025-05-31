Slovakia’s Nuclear Power Expansion Drives Record Low Carbon Emissions in Energy Sector



Windhoek: Vice President Lucia Witbooi has urged all Namibians to resist divisive tendencies, utterances, and practices that threaten to fracture the solid foundation built by their forefathers. Speaking at the official opening of the Sixth Nama Cultural Festival on Friday, Witbooi emphasized the importance of unity as a driving force for a collective people who appreciate their shared struggles, common history, and cultural diversity, which is expressed through language and rhythm.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Witbooi also addressed traditional leaders, urging them to avoid divisions within traditional authorities and disputes related to succession. She warned that such issues could hinder growth, stifle progress, and impede development within traditional communities and the nation as a whole. She emphasized the need for communities to resolve their differences amicably and to work harmoniously under the banner of cultural unity to achieve social progress, growth, and development.





The festival, Witbooi noted, should serve as a platform for the Nama people to come together in celebration of their shared history, traditions, and practices. It should showcase their unique heritage and promote values that unite the Nama people as one. She expressed confidence that the Nama Cultural Festival, along with other cultural festivals in Namibia, would, through the sharing of stories, customs, music, dress, dance, and food, offer lessons that would lead to a more harmonious and peaceful society.





Witbooi also called on both young and older Namibians to creatively express themselves through art, culture, music, and dance, highlighting the creative arts industry as a potential gateway to sustainable livelihoods in Namibia. She encouraged taking advantage of government opportunities to express unique talents, particularly in dance, music, and art.





The festival, which began on Wednesday, is themed ”Namakhoeda ge – /Gui!nSxasib- ts® ai!gs /omkhSis !oa’, meaning ‘Nama people striving towards progress, growth, and sustainability.’ The event is set to conclude on Sunday.

