Woman’s body discovered at Arandis

The lifeless body of a 36-year-old woman was reportedly discovered in a yard at Arandis in the Erongo Region on Saturday morning.

According to Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Erongo Commander for Community Affairs, Inspector Ileni Shapumba in a crime report, the body of Caroline Joshlyn Gawases was discovered at about 08h30 next to the footpath of the house in Hornbill Street.

It is alleged that the deceased was visiting her boyfriend in Arandis, who had left for work, leaving her with his brother at home. She allegedly left home to meet with a relative at a local bar on Friday at about 23h20.

While at the bar, the deceased reportedly left, without informing the said relative where she was going.

“The following morning, the deceased’s body was found by a passer-by laying on her side, bare-feet and with a loose piece of shoe lace tied around her neck,” he said.

Circumstances surrounding the cause of death are not clear but it is suspected that the deceased could have been killed as the body could have been dropped off at the scene where it was discovered, Shapumba noted.

Her cellphone was not found at the scene.

The next of kin were informed and the body was taken to the Walvis Bay Police mortuary for postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Police investigation in the matter continue.

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency