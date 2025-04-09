Hot News :

Xi Jinping to Visit Russia Separately from Victory Day Celebrations

Moscow: Chinese President Xi Jinping will make an individual visit to Russia apart from his participation in the events commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Peskov mentioned on Wednesday that Xi Jinping’s visit will be distinct from the Victory Day celebrations. However, he added that all invited leaders, including Xi, will attend the military parade marking the anniversary on May 9. This announcement clarifies the schedule for leaders invited to the Victory Day events, highlighting Xi Jinping’s additional visit to Russia.

