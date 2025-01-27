Ya Ndakolo Calls for Cooperation from Councillors



Oshikoto: Oshikoto Governor, Penda Ya Ndakolo, has called on councillors in his region to cooperate with communities and traditional leaders for the benefit of the region’s inhabitants. Ya Ndakolo made this call during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected regional councillor for the Guinas Constituency, Moses Khumub, held in Omuthiya on Monday. He emphasised that leaders should strive to do their best for the people of Oshikoto through the regional council.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Ya Ndakolo also congratulated Khumub on his victory in the by-election held on 17 January 2025, urging him to follow in the footsteps of the late Elias Marthinu, the former Guinas Constituency councillor, who died in October last year. Khumub stated that his term as councillor has officially begun, and he intends to consult with communities to address their challenges. “I am going to hear from the people what their challenges are so that I can resolve them from there,” he said.





He added that he would also respond to concerns raised during his campaign. “Guinas is very big with different villages, and every village has its challenges,” he said. Khumub highlighted unemployment as one of the common challenges to be prioritised. “We are going to look for investors to come to the Guinas Constituency to address the high rate of unemployment. However, we are also situated on fertile land, which is an asset we need to utilise so that our people can benefit from it,” he said.





Additionally, Matheus Kamati, the councillor for Oshikoto’s Onayena Constituency, was nominated as a member of the management council committee.

