

Zhangzhou: The first power generation unit of the Zhangzhou nuclear power project in east China’s Fujian Province has successfully commenced supplying electricity to the power grid, marking a significant milestone in its development. This achievement on Thursday underscores China’s efforts to enhance its energy mix and advance towards its dual carbon reduction targets, as it represents a critical progression in the batch construction of the domestically developed third-generation reactor, Hualong One.

According to Namibia Press Agency, a series of tests have been planned to further validate the unit’s performance to ensure it meets the requirements for commercial operation, as stated by the China National Nuclear Corporation. The Zhangzhou nuclear power project, the world’s largest Hualong One nuclear power base, is designed to house six Hualong One units with a total power generation capacity of approximately 7.2 million kW. Currently, four units are under construction at this site, where the batch construc

tion of these reactors initially began.

Presently, 33 Hualong One reactors are either operational or under construction globally, making it the most widespread third-generation nuclear power technology worldwide. The design of Hualong One reactors is a collaboration between two major nuclear power entities: China General Nuclear Power Group and the China National Nuclear Corporation.

A single Hualong One unit is capable of generating over 10 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, sufficient to meet the production and domestic electricity requirements of 1 million people in moderately developed countries. This capability translates into a reduction in standard coal consumption by 3.12 million tonnes annually and a decrease in carbon dioxide emissions by 8.16 million tonnes every year.