Zimbabwean national arrested for alleged possession of cannabis at Tsumkwe

  January 15, 2024
OTJIWARONGO: A Zimbabwean national was arrested for alleged possession of cannabis worth nearly N.dollars 300 000 in the Kanovlei area of Tsumkwe west on Friday. Namibian Police Force (NamPol) commander of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, in an interview with Nampa said the 25-year-old suspect was allegedly found with 42-and-a-half large parcels containing pure cannabis in his possession. The cannabis has an estimated street value of more than N.dollars 278 000. 'The cannabis weighs about 27 800 grams. The suspect will appear in the Grootfontein Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of possession and dealing in prohibited drugs,' Mbeha said. Police investigations into the matter continue. Source: Namibia Press Agency

