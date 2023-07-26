Angola continues to focus on blue economy

The Secretary of State for Fisheries and Marine Resources, António José da Silva, assured Wednesday in Luanda that the Government is strongly committed to the Blue Economy to boost job creation and contribute on a larger scale to the socio-economic development of the country.

Speaking at the opening of the 3rd EandM Conference on the blue economy, “The cluster of the sea beyond oil”, António da Silva guaranteed that work continues to be done to ensure more income, stability and social inclusion for coastal communities.

He said that the development of the blue economy involves environmental protection, conservation, recovery of species and ecosystems and the diversification of the economy, for whom “the blue economy” is a priority to be achieved.

“It does not only translate into yet another opportunity for growth in the various segments of the sea cluster and in terms of financial resources, but fundamentally into a commitment to preserving marine resources for future generations,” he said.

He highlighted that by promoting and embracing the blue economy through a set of measures aimed at regulating activities in the sector, the country can, within the established goals, achieve the established objectives, thus ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future for all Angolans.

The Secretary of State also recalls that the framework of the Angolan Executive's policies and strategies for the growth and development of the sector prioritizes the fight against hunger and the reduction of poverty.

In view of these policies, the National Plan for the Promotion of Fisheries (PLANAPESCAS) was recently approved, which aims to ensure, among other challenges, food security

The official added that the aforementioned plan is aimed at strengthening the fishing industry, creating adequate structures and systems for unloading fish in ports and other terminals, whose lack of conditions has strongly conditioned the development of the sector.

Another important goal of PLANAPESCAS, he said, is to carry out hard and consistent work to reinforce the competitiveness and sustainability of the processing and commercialization sector.

The strategy also aims to ensure the maintenance of a significant weight of this activity in the country's economy, increase food supply and the gross added value of the sector, thus strengthening the value chain, as well as increasing the production and processing of fish and salt .

Another document being implemented in favour of the “blue economy” is the implementation of the National Strategy for the Sea in Angola ENMA-2030, which plans to progressively transform the current reality of the country with a coastline of 1,650 kilometres.

The document presents seven general objectives, 72 specific objectives and 109 measures to achieve a variety of goals, among which the emphasis is on promoting and diversifying the maritime economy, increasing employment and professional qualification, sustainable management of biological resources, among other aspects. .

The National Strategy for the Sea in Angola is the main basis for the promotion, growth and development of the Blue Economy in the country.

At the 3rd EandM Conference on the Blue Economy, under the theme "Cluster of the Sea beyond Oil", opportunities for the maritime industry are being analysed, from fishing to logistics, financing the blue economy, ESG - environmental, social and corporate and marine insurance

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)