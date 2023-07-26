Angola ratifies amendments to African Court of Justice Protocol

The National Assembly Wednesday unanimously approved the ratification of the Amendments to the Protocol Relating to the Statute of the African Court of Justice and Human Rights.

This was approved with 148 votes in favour, no vote against and no abstentions, during the 8th Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the 1st Session of the 5th Legislature.

With the validation of this mechanism, the Republic of Angola is among the first member states of the African Union (AU) to ratify this international legal instrument.

Angola, thus, announces its participation in the organs of the African Union, particularly in the process of establishing this Court.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso, Mali, Senegal and Tanzania have also ratified the Protocol.

The Protocol on Amendments to the Protocol on the Statute of the African Court of Justice and Human Rights was adopted by the 20th Session of the AU Assembly held on June 27, 2014 in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

It is part of the objectives and principles set out in the Constitutive Act of the African Union adopted in Lomé, Togo, on July 11, 2000, among which there is the commitment to resolve conflicts through peaceful means.

The country’s report argues that by approving and ratifying this legal instrument Angola "will benefit from a better organisation of the Court for the promotion of peace, good governance, respect for human rights and democratic principles".

The Protocol aims to adopt a better organisation of the Court, with adequate jurisdiction to broadly define the International Criminal Law Section of the Court, including in its international criminal jurisdiction in crimes of genocide, against humanity, war crimes, anti-constitutional change of government, piracy, terrorism, corruption, money laundering, trafficking of human beings, among others.

The secretary of State for Administration, Finance and Patrimony of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Auxiliadora Ramiro, said before the Plenary that the ratification of the Protocol is beneficial, since it meets the objectives accepeted by the country at the international level, related to national reconciliation, restoration of peace, security and reconstruction of cohesion in Africa.

Maria Ramiro added that in terms of conflict mediation, the Protocol contributes to the solidification of the culture of peace in Africa.

Nvunda Salucombo, ruling MPLA MP, said that by adhering to the Protocol, Angola has an opportunity to include its senior and intermediate staff in the African Court of Human Rights.

Nuno Álvaro Dala, MP of the opposition UNITA party, said voted in favour of the draft Resolution due to the fact that Angola joining this legal instrument "constitutes, without a doubt, the material affirmation as a State committed to security, peace, constitutional stability, justice and human rights".

The MPs also voted unanimously on the Draft Resolution approving the Declaration on the integration of Angola to the Single Market for Air Transport in Africa.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)