Angola reaffirms maritime security commitment

Angola reiterated Tuesday in New York, USA, its commitment to keeping maritime security and the promotion of the Blue Economy, through responsible and sustainable exploitation of marine resources.

According to Angola's ambassador to the US, Agostinho Van-Dúnem, who was speaking at a meeting with US Senior Coordinator for Atlantic Cooperation, Jessica Lapenn, the Southern African nation maintains the spirit of the joint declaration on cooperation of the South Atlantic Peace and Cooperation Zone (Zopacas) and the Gulf of Guinea.

The meeting aimed at previewing the visit of Ambassador Jessica Lapenn to Angola to take place in August, within the framework of Atlantic Cooperation to ensure the implementation of the initiatives contained in the Joint Declaration on Atlantic Cooperation.

Zopacas, which brings together 21 African countries and three from South America, was created by a United Nations resolution in 1986, with the aim of preventing the introduction of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in the region, as well as through multilateralism, harnessing the full socio-economic potential of the Atlantic corridor

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)