ANGOP denies reports on day off Monday

  • September 16, 2023
Angola Press Agency (ANGOP) denied information circulating on social media on alleged day off on Monday (18) decreed by the Angola Head of State João Lourenço.

ANGOP took notice of above news via WhatsApp groups, and therefore denies any involvement of its professionals in preparation of such content.

The media outlet strongly condemns and discourages internet users from carrying out the action.

ANGOP described the action as a direct attack against the company and its employees, perpetrated by people acting in bad faith, aimed at tarnishing its image and reputation.

The company’s board informs the public that the contents related to the Presidency of the Republic and other Angolan State representative bodies are based on official notes.

Meanwhile, ANGOP reiterates its commitment to producing ever better prepared information, which respects the assumption of correct data collection and contradictions

Source: Angola Press News Agency

