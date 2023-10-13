Anti-graft activist tasks new EFCC chair on transparency, accountability

The Chief Executive of Connected Development (CODE), Mr Hamzat Lawal, has urged the newly appointed Chairman of EFCC, Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede, to uphold the independence of the commission in its operation.

Lawal, an anti-corruption activist, made the call in interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday approved the appointment of Olukoyede to serve as the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The appointment will be subject to Senate confirmation.

This comes nearly four months after Tinubu suspended the former chairman of the anti-graft agency, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa.

According to Lawal, the new EFCC chairman should uphold the independence of the commission and ensure that it remains free from undue political influence in the discharge of its duties.

“There is a need to maintain transparency and accountability within the EFCC and its operations to ensure public trust and credibility.

“Ensuring robust protection for whistleblowers who report corruption is also vital for encouraging individuals to come forward with information.

“The efficient recovery and forfeiture of assets gained through corruption are pivotal, and the new EFCC boss should find a way to streamline these processes,” he said.

Lawal also urged him to engage the youth and the public in all anti-corruption efforts through awareness campaigns and education, which are essential for building a corrupt-free society.

“As an anti-corruption activist, my advice for him is to enhance collaboration between the agency and civil society organizations, and indeed, other government agencies, to foster a comprehensive approach to tackling corruption,” he said.

“He also needs to provide solid and moral leadership to guide the EFCC in fulfilling its mandate and encourage a culture of continuous learning and adaptation to address evolving forms of corruption,” he added. (NAN) (nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria