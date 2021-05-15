Aroab youth embark on clean up campaign

Some unemployed youth at Aroab village in the ||Kharas region have volunteered to clean up the community graveyard at the village as part of the ‘let us clean up the Aroab graveyard,’ campaign which ended on Thursday.

The campaign which commenced on Tuesday saw 40 young people taking part in the initiative.

A volunteer, Kallen Esau told Nampa on Friday that the group came up with the campaign after noticing that the graveyard at the village needed some cleaning.

“In respect of our loved ones who are resting there, we decided to start with this clean-up campaign and managed to receive donations from individuals and some companies. We could not sit idle and watch the graveyard continue to be in the condition it was,” said Esau.

Approached for comment Keetmanshoop Rural Constituency councilor, Gert Witbooi commended the group and urged others in the region to emulate the good example.

“This is what we need from the youth, young people who can stand up and do something for themselves. It is really positive energy. We also extend a word of thanks to those that supported these young people,” he stressed.

Aroab is located some 170 kilometres east of Keetmanshoop with a population of 5 000 inhabitants and a 60 per cent unemployment rate.

