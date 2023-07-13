Automotive council begins training for youths on Automobile in Ekiti

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), has begun training of the first auto technicians in its newly equipped Automotive Training Centre in Ekiti state.

The NADDC Director-General, Mr Jelani Aliyu, in a statement on Wednesday said the training was being done in collaboration with Lanre Shittu Motors for youths in Ekiti State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five -day training aims at equipping participants with skills of international standards.

Aliyu said NADDC conceived the establishment of Automotive Training Centres (ATCs) across the six geo-political zones to ensure skill development and international best practices in the automotive sector of the country.

The director-general, represented by the Director, Industrial Infrastructure Department of the Council, Dr Nua Omisanya, said the training was aimed at redefining the nation’s auto industry.

According to Aliyu, the training will also provide jobs while strengthening the skills among technicians.

“This will in turn ensure prompt and efficient repairs and maintenance of vehicles while ensuring the safety of the mechanics, vehicles and environment,” he said.

He urged the auto technicians to make adequate use of the opportunity provided by the state-of-the art equipment installed by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

He also called on the participants to ensure they acquired the modern technical skills required in the automotive sector.

“Over 30,000 youths have so far been trained in these programmes which are usually conducted periodically.

“Therefore, today marks another milestone in the Nigerian automotive industry because this specialised training is aimed at skills upgrade and capacity building for the selected auto technicians/youths in Ekiti State.

“The training will enable them to cope with the task of repairs and maintenance in the ever-dynamic automotive industry,” he said.

The director-general expressed the council’s gratitude to Ekiti State government and Lanre Shittu Motors for the partnership.

He enjoined other relevant stakeholders to collaborate with the council to drive the local auto industry to its well-deserved place globally.

The Ekiti State government, represented by the Special Adviser, Investment, Trade and Industry, Omotayo Adeola and the Workshop Manager, Lanre Shittu Motors, Akinyemi Akanni, commended the efforts of NADDC.

They assured of continuous support for more developmental strides in the industry.

NAN recalls that the NADDC state-of-the art Automotive Training Centre in Ado-Ekiti was officially commissioned in May and is presently functional for the benefit of Ekiti youths.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria