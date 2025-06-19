Afghan Police Foil Drug Smuggling Attempt in Kunduz

All new and existing Axi Select traders can benefit from a limited-time 10% profit-sharing offer during the program’s first stage this August

SYDNEY, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading online FX and CFD broker Axi is bringing back last year’s standout promotion in its capital allocation offering, inviting more traders to reap the benefits of Axi Select.

Throughout August 2025, all new and existing Axi Select clients in Seed – the first stage of the program – will receive access to $5,000 in trading capital and benefit from a generous 10% profit-sharing opportunity at month’s end. This unique promotion allows traders to not only joining the broker’s funded trading program for free but to also benefit from an exclusive profit-sharing opportunity – typically unavailable at the first stage.

Profit-sharing is traditionally not available at Seed. At this stage, traders focus on solidifying their knowledge and skills using the Axi Select Trading Room and Dashboard. However, once they advance to Incubation – Axi Select’s second stage – the structure changes significantly, with traders becoming eligible for a 40% profit-sharing from Axi funds, increasing up to 90% upon reaching the program’s top milestone.

This limited time offer aims to showcase the tremendous potential of Axi Select to a broader range of talented, ambitious traders. As Greg Rubin, Head of Axi Select, says: “In August, we invite both new and existing traders to discover the innovation that is Axi Select. Axi Select is not just an empty promise of success – multiple traders have already secured the top funding amount of $1,000,000 USD. Our revolutionary, trader-centric program provides all the tools and support needed to guide your trading journey.”

Participation in the promotion is free and incurs no fees – the main requirements for new traders are to create their Axi Select account, fund it with at least $500, and qualify for the Seed stage before or during the promotional period. Trades placed in one’s Axi Select account will be mirrored in their allocation account, where all profits generated from trading activity during this period will be subject to a 10% profit-share – automatically paid out at the end of month. Existing clients in Seed will automatically participate by placing trades between August 1st and 31st. Learn more about the Axi Select capital allocation program, here.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

For more information or additional comments from Axi, please contact: [email protected]

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content is not available to AU, NZ, EU and UK residents. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. *Standard trading fees and minimum deposit apply.

