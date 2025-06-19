Canada to Adjust Tariffs on U.S. Steel and Aluminum in Trade Talks



Ottawa: The Canadian federal government will adjust its counter-tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum products beginning July 21, aligning the measures with progress made in broader trade negotiations, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the Finance Ministry emphasized the commitment to protecting Canadian workers and industries against American tariffs, which they described as unjust and unprovoked. The ministry assured that these adjustments are part of ongoing efforts to negotiate a new economic and security partnership with the United States.

Prime Minister Mark Carney conveyed the government’s intent to take the necessary time to secure the best possible deal for Canada. This approach aims to ensure that all agreements reached will be beneficial and sustainable, reflecting the priorities and interests of Canada in its trade relations with the United States.