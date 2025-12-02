Bitget Launches MONAD On-Chain Earn and 800,000 MON Trading Rewards as MON Lists on the Universal Exchange

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), is marking the listing of Monad (MON) with a dual promotion that lets users earn high on-chain yields while competing for a share of an 800,000 MON reward pool through spot trading. The campaign reflects Bitget’s push to give users simpler, more rewarding ways to engage with new ecosystems as interest in modular L1 development accelerates.

MON is now available on Bitget with on-chain Earn subscriptions open at a promotional 20% APR from November 30 to December 7 (UTC+8). Users can subscribe flexibly through Bitget’s On-chain Earn interface on both web and app, making it one of the easiest entry points into Monad’s ecosystem at launch. When the promotion ends at noon on December 7, rates revert to their standard baseline displayed on the product page.

In parallel, Bitget is opening an 800,000 MON trading pool for users who accumulate a qualifying amount of MON between November 24 and December 7. A daily snapshot system records net increases in users’ MON Earn positions, and the average new balance becomes the basis for calculating individual airdrops. Rewards scale proportionally, allowing both new and experienced traders to compete fairly across the full campaign period. Airdrops are distributed within five working days after the event closes.

“MON is an exciting addition because it represents the next chapter of performance-first blockchain design,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Users want real utility, real yield, and real participation, and our on-chain Earn and trading programs are designed to give them meaningful opportunities from day one.”

The MON launch arrives just ahead of Bitget’s expanded POS Earn lineup, which introduces a new suite of staking products built for users who prefer predictable, asset-backed yields. As the Universal Exchange continues unifying CeFi, DeFi, and payment rails in a single environment, these products give users a smoother and more intuitive path into on-chain earning without the usual complexity barriers.

The MON promotions mark another step in Bitget’s approach to UEX adoption: giving users a low-friction way to engage with tokens, earn through real on-chain mechanics, and benefit from trading activity in ways that feel accessible rather than intimidating. With more launches planned in December, Bitget continues to layer yield, liquidity, and discovery tools into a unified entry point for the next generation of on-chain participation.

For more details, visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , XRP price , and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance. Serving over 80 million users, it bridges blockchain rails with real-world finance, offering an all-in-one platform for on- and off-ramping, trading, earning, and paying seamlessly.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™ , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0958d32c-6e06-4dc0-a2e5-e75cce10a21b

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001142270