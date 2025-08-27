Feature: China and SCO Partners Collaborate for a Sustainable Future

Bitget Launchpool to list Bitlayer (BTR) with over 2.7M in Token Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Bitlayer (BTR) in the Innovation Zone, adding it for spot trading. Deposits for the BTR/USDT will open on 27 August 2025, 04:00 (UTC), with spot trading available on 27 August 2025, 11:00 (UTC) and withdrawals available from 28 August 2025, 12:00 (UTC). Besides being available for spot trading, Bitget will launch an exclusive Launchpool rewards campaign.

The Launchpool campaign will offer 2,756,000 BTR in total rewards. Eligible users can participate by locking BGB or BTR during the event, which runs from 27 August 2025, 11:00 till 30 August 2025, 11:00 (UTC). In the BGB locking pool, users can lock between 5 to 50,000 BGB, with maximum limits determined by their VIP tier, for a chance to earn a share of 2,466,000 BTR. In the BTR pool, users can lock between 20 and 20,000 BTR to receive a portion of 290,000 BTR.

Bitlayer is pioneering the first BitVM implementation. By merging unparalleled security with a lightning-fast smart contract engine, Bitlayer unlocks the full potential of Bitcoin DeFi.

Built on Bitcoin’s native security architecture, Bitlayer is constructing a trust-minimized BitVM Bridge, a yield-bearing asset YBTC and a high-throughput Bitcoin Rollup — bringing true utility, speed, and composability to Bitcoin, and establishing a complete DeFi infrastructure for the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Bitget continues to expand its offerings, positioning itself as a leading platform for cryptocurrency trading. The exchange has established a reputation for innovative solutions that empower users to explore crypto within a secure CeDeFi ecosystem. With an extensive selection of over 800 cryptocurrency pairs and a commitment to broaden its offerings to more than 900 trading pairs, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON. The addition of Bitlayer into Bitget’s portfolio marks a significant step toward expanding its ecosystem by embracing Bitcoin-native DeFi innovation, unlocking secure smart contracts, high-throughput rollups, and yield-bearing assets that bring new speed, utility, and composability to the Bitcoin network.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

