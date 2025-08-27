Iran and European Trio to Continue Diplomatic Engagements Amid Tensions



Geneva: Iran and the three European countries of France, Britain, and Germany, collectively known as the E3, have agreed to continue their contacts in the coming days, the Iranian foreign ministry announced. This decision follows a meeting between senior diplomats from Iran, the E3, and the European Union in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei elaborated on the outcomes of the meeting during an interview with state-run IRIB TV. He stated that Iran had clearly communicated its demands regarding the removal of sanctions and the recognition of its nuclear rights. The Iranian delegation warned the European counterparts against using the snapback mechanism to reinstate international sanctions on Tehran, highlighting potential consequences of such actions.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, commented on the meeting in a post on X. He mentioned that both sides articulated their perspectives on the UN

Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2231, which supports a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and global powers. Gharibabadi emphasized Iran’s commitment to diplomacy and the need for the E3 and the UNSC to make prudent decisions that allow diplomacy to flourish.

In recent months, the E3 have been contemplating triggering the snapback mechanism due to accusations of Iran’s non-compliance with the nuclear agreement. This clause, part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, permits the reimposition of international sanctions if Iran does not adhere to the deal. Since September of last year, Iran has engaged in multiple rounds of negotiations with the European states, focusing on its nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions.