Feature: China and SCO Partners Collaborate for a Sustainable Future

Bitget Releases August 2025 Proof of Reserves, Maintaining 188% Reserve Ratio

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released its August 2025 Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and user protection. The latest data shows that Bitget continues to hold reserves well above the industry standard, with a total reserve ratio of 188% across major assets.

As of August 22, 2025, Bitget holds 28,022.72 BTC in reserves against 7,681.36 BTC in user assets, reflecting a 365% reserve ratio. For USDT, the exchange safeguards 1,953,837,757.51 USDT compared to 1,933,428,717.47 USDT in user assets, ensuring a 101% reserve ratio. In terms of ETH, Bitget maintains 283,323.26 ETH in reserves against 141,470.62 ETH in user holdings, representing a 200% reserve ratio. Similarly, for USDC, the platform holds 172,087,642.62 USDC, double the 86,012,252.81 USDC in user assets, again demonstrating a 200% reserve ratio. Notably, Bitget’s USDC reserves grew 46% month-on-month, underscoring the exchange’s expanding asset strength and rising user confidence.

These figures reinforce Bitget’s position as one of the most transparent and secure platforms in the industry, as the exchange consistently maintains more than 100% of user deposits across all major assets. The company’s ongoing publication of PoR reports, verified using the Merkle Tree method, allows users to independently validate their account balances and confirm that their funds are fully backed at all times.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, said, “At Bitget, transparency and user protection are not just industry standards — they are our core commitments. Maintaining a 188% reserve ratio is part of our ongoing mission to provide a secure, trustworthy platform for our global users. We will continue to set the benchmark in safeguarding assets, giving every user the confidence to trade, invest, and build in Web3 knowing their funds are fully protected.”

With the August update showing strong reserves across all major assets, Bitget continues to lead among centralized exchanges in publishing independent, verifiable, and surplus-backed Proof of Reserves.

To check the updated proof-of-reserves, please visit here.

