Bogus police officers operating in Otjozondjupa

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region on Friday cautioned the public about the ongoing fraud activities which are targeting farmers, businesspeople and pensioners in the region.

NamPol Community Affairs Officer in the Otjozondjupa Region, Warrant Officer Olivia Haihambo in an interview with Nampa on Friday said about 20 people have been so far defrauded of money at Okahandja, Otjiwarongo, Grootfontein and Tsumkwe.

She said the victims are men and women aged above 50 years, and were defrauded money ranging between N.dollars 18 600 and N.dollars 21 000 using different electronic banking systems between December 2022 to 12 January 2023.

Allegedly, most of the fraudsters had impersonated themselves to be police officers who were working on criminal cases which were opened by the victims at the police stations.

These alleged criminals would then threaten the complainants with direct arrests if they did not make immediate payments to the cell phone numbers of these fraudsters, she said.

