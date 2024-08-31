Burkina Faso defends the AES project at the podium of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Yaoundé

Burkina Faso defended the merits of the creation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) at the 50th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CMFA) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held on August 29 and 30, 2024 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The heads of state of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger “have taken full measure of the need and urgency to work to create the conditions for a greater capacity for action and development in Liptako-Gourma in the face of so much adversity,” declared the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabe Abroad, Jean Marie Karamoko Traoré at the OIC tribune devoted to the theme “Development of intra-OIC transport and communication infrastructure: a major instrument in the fight against poverty and insecurity.”

“This is the whole meaning of the recent creation of the Confederation of Sahel States, driven by the desire to provide a coherent and robust response to the aspirations of the populations of the Alliance of Sahel States,” added the head of Burk

inabe diplomacy, quoted by his communications service.

Minister Traoré recalled that Burkina Faso has signed several agreements in the area of ??transport and transit facilitation, the impacts of which have improved transport and transit conditions with neighboring countries.

“In the same dynamic, Burkina Faso intends to strengthen this commitment under the leadership of His Excellency Captain Ibrahim Traoré, in tandem with their Excellencies Colonel Assimi Goita, Head of State of Mali and General Abdouramane Tiani, Head of State of Niger,” continued the Burkinabe minister.

The theme of the meeting gave rise to discussions on the subjects of connectivity, economic growth and the fight against poverty in particular.

The OIC is an international organization created in September 1969 in Rabat, Morocco, and bringing together 57 states. It works to promote cooperation in the economic, social, cultural and scientific fields.

Source: Burkina Information Agency