Cabinet Council approves Angola 2050 strategy

The Long-Term Development Strategy, Angola 2050, a document that reflects the country's future vision, was approved Wednesday during the 6th Ordinary Session of the Cabinet Council.

The document includes different scenarios of economic and social growth, the definition of global and sector goals, according to the final communiqué from meeting chaired by the President João Lourenço.

The Long Term Development Strategy, Angola 2050, replaces the previous Long Term Strategy, Angola 2025.

The statement explains that the replacement owed to the need to align with the international commitments undertaken in the light of the United Nations Agenda 2030 and the African Union Agenda 2063.

The replacement also arises from the need to harmonise the time horizon, which is crucial for the execution of medium-term policies and the National Development Plan 2023 - 2027.

The communiqué, reached ANGOP at the end of the session, states that the preparation of this instrument resulted from a joint effort by national and international institutions.

The national institutions include civil society, academia, the private sector, institutions at the central and local level of the State, as well as people with disabilities or reduced mobility.

Finance Sector

In the field of public finance management, the session approved a diploma containing instructions for drawing up the General State Budget (OGE) for the 2024 financial year.

The document lays down the principles, rules and procedures to be observed in all bodies of the budgetary system by the budgetary units and dependent bodies, in the process of preparation and elaboration.

This is the process of preparing and drawing up the 2024 OGE bill, as well as the medium-term expenditure framework for the 2023-2027 period.

Industry and Commerce

As for the sector of industry and commerce, the Council endorsed the regulation on the licensing of commercial activity.

Still in the sector of industry and commerce, the regulation on the licensing of the exercise of industrial activity was approved.

The document establishes the rules that must be observed in the process of appraising and approving projects and licensing of industrial activities and installations, as well as the criteria for granting the Industrial License Permit.

The Executive will ensure the protection of the environment, correct industrial planning, safety and health in industrial establishments and the quality of national industrial goods, as part of the sustainable development and corporate social responsibility.

Foreign policy

The Cabinet also approved the agreement on the Lobito Corridor Transit Transport Facilitation Agency between the Governments of Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

The trilateral cooperation instrument will allow countries without access to the sea to transport goods along the Lobito Corridor (Benguela), using the existing port and railway infrastructures, without any constraints in terms of circulation.

The measure is expected to result in gains for Angola, with an increase in customs and port revenues.

The session also endorsed the resolution approving the Declaration on Youth Development and Empowerment in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The session also approved the resolution for ratification of the SADC Protocol on health, mining sector, control of firearms, ammunition and other related material, tourism development, statistics and fisheries.

Still on foreign policy, the Cabinet endorsed the bilateral instruments of cooperation between the Geological Institute of Angola and the State Agency Council Superior for Scientific Investigations of the Kingdom of Spain, in the geological field.

Wednesday's session approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights of Angola and the Zambian counterpart.

The press release states that all bilateral instruments of cooperation inherent in foreign policy will go to the National Assembly.

The Executive appreciated and recommended the approval of the diploma that creates the Best Municipality of Angola Award and respective Regulation.

The prize aims to encourage healthy competition between municipalities in promoting actions that contribute to meeting the needs of the population and promoting local development

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)