Cannabis suspect at Otjiwarongo out on bail

The 59-year-old man arrested on Saturday in the Ombili informal area with alleged cannabis worth N.dollars 101 000, was granted bail in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The accused, Munika Nduhe appeared before Magistrate Karel Muyeghu on charges of dealing in and/or possession of cannabis and was granted bail of N.dollars 5000.

During court proceedings, Muyeghu explained to the accused, his legal rights to engage the services of a private lawyer of his choice; apply for a state-funded lawyer through the Legal Aid Directorate in the Ministry of Justice or defend himself.

The accused opted to engage the services of a private defence lawyer and his case was postponed to 27 April 2022, for his legal representative to be present.

Public prosecutor, Joas Neemwatya appeared for the State.

It is reported that Nduhe was arrested by members of the Namibian Police Force’s drug law enforcement unit at Otjiwarongo that also confiscated the alleged cannabis from his residence at about 20h40 on Saturday night.

The 53 parcels of cannabis, weighed about 10 100 grams.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency