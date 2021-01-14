The Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (Cenored) has announced that there will be a scheduled power outage in Tsumeb on Sunday.

Cenored Public Relations Officer, Charlie Matengu, in a media statement on Wednesday said due to a joint operation with NamPower, there will be a power outage from 07h30 until 16h30 on Sunday.

“The purpose of the interruption is for NamPower to test and conduct a protection audit on the power line feeders to Tsumeb,” said Matengu.

The PRO further stated that the audit of the power lines is normally done to identify possible and potential hazardous electrical eventualities, and also with a plan to provide a corrective action in case they may occur.

The power outage is expected to affect all residents and businesses in the town.

“We urge electricity consumers to treat their power switches as live as the switching on of power will take place without any notification,” Matengu said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency