

London: Manchester City’s title chances suffered a setback after a 2-1 defeat away to Newcastle United on Saturday, as Chelsea overtook Pep Guardiola’s side into second place in the standings. Manchester City had two penalties overturned by the VAR in the first half, before a frantic seven minutes in the second half decided the game. Harvey Barnes put Newcastle ahead in the 63rd minute. Although Ruben Dias leveled from inside the Newcastle penalty area five minutes later, Barnes was on hand to win the game for Newcastle with his second goal of the match in the 70th minute.

According to Namibia Press Agency, a diving header from Pedro Neto in the 37th minute and Enzo Fernandez’s side-footed finish to complete a counter-attack in the 88th minute gave Chelsea a 2-0 win away to Burnley. Meanwhile, Liverpool’s form continued to falter with a 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest. Murillo put the visitors ahead in the 33rd minute, and Nicolo Savona’s effort in the first minute of the second half, following Neco Wil

liams’ pass, doubled the lead, before Morgan Gibbs-White ended any hopes of a comeback with Nottingham Forest’s third goal 12 minutes from time.

Sunderland’s promising start to the season was halted with a 1-0 defeat away to Fulham, who secured all three points thanks to Raul Jimenez’s 84th-minute winner. Wolverhampton Wanderers, with new coach Rob Edwards at the helm, could not change their fortunes as they fell 2-0 to Crystal Palace, who scored through Daniel Munoz and Yeremy Pino. Callum Wilson scored twice in the first half against his former club to put West Ham United 2-0 up away to Bournemouth. However, Bournemouth fought back in the last 20 minutes, with Marcus Tavernier scoring a penalty before Enes Unal secured a point in the 81st minute.

In another match, Danny Welbeck’s seventh league goal of the season after 71 minutes and Jack Hinshelwood’s 84th-minute winner saw Brighton come from behind to beat Brentford 2-1. Igor Thiago had initially put Brentford ahead from the penalty spot, and the visito

rs should have taken a point, but Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen saved Thiago’s second penalty deep in injury time. Arsenal has the opportunity to extend its lead at the top of the table on Sunday when it hosts Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby, while Manchester United will face Everton at home on Monday.