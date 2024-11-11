China and Russia to Convene for Security and Law Enforcement Meetings.



Beijing: China and Russia are set to engage in crucial discussions on security and law enforcement as Sergei Shoigu, secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council, visits China for two significant meetings scheduled from November 11 to 15, as announced by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Monday. Shoigu’s visit underscores the strengthening ties between the two nations in strategic security cooperation.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Shoigu will participate in the 19th round of the annual China-Russia strategic security consultation and the 9th meeting of the China-Russia law-enforcement and security cooperation mechanism. These meetings aim to address mutual concerns and enhance collaboration in security and law enforcement between the two countries.

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, alongside Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of t

he CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, are scheduled to hold separate talks with Shoigu. These discussions are expected to further solidify the bilateral cooperation framework and address key issues of mutual interest in security and law enforcement.