  November 10, 2024
China Launches New Group of Remote Sensing Satellites.

China: China successfully sent a new group of remote-sensing satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Saturday. The four satellites of PIESAT-2 were launched at 11:39 a.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2C carrier rocket, entering their planned orbit successfully. These satellites will primarily provide commercial remote-sensing data services, marking another milestone in China’s space exploration journey. This launch also represented the 544th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, underscoring the series’ pivotal role in China’s space missions.

According to Namibia Press Agency, China had previously launched PIESAT-1 or Hongtu-1 in March 2023. This was a wheel-like formation of four satellites, unique as the first of its kind globally. The PIESAT-1 formation successfully obtained high-precision terrain mapping data products using multi-baseline interferometric synthetic aperture radar (InSAR) technology, marking China’s first in-orbit application
of such a mapping system. This advancement in satellite technology continues to enhance China’s capabilities in remote sensing and mapping.

