

Beijing: China’s economy has proven its resilience amid global uncertainties triggered by tariff disputes, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain disruptions, said Steven Lynch, director of international trade at the British Chambers of Commerce.





According to Namibia Press Agency, China’s economy grew 5.3 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2025. Its industrial output increased by 6.4 percent compared to the same period last year, with equipment manufacturing and high-tech manufacturing sectors posting rapid growth.





Lynch described these figures as impressive, noting they all indicate an economy that remains dynamic and strategically driven. “What’s striking, and often missed in Western commentary, is just how resilient China has proven to be in the face of external shocks,” he told Xinhua recently.





Lynch emphasized China’s ability to absorb pressure and adapt amid challenges such as U.S. tariffs, global supply chain disruptions, and rising geopolitical tension, demonstrating a consistent ability to withstand global turbulence.





In the first half of the year, China accelerated its push for green industrial development. The output of eco-friendly products posted robust growth, with new energy vehicle production alone jumping 41.4 percent year-on-year.





China is leading in sectors such as electric vehicles and is focusing on areas including artificial intelligence and green infrastructure. Lynch highlighted China’s pivotal role in global supply chains, especially in sustainability and clean energy fields.





Faced with increasing geopolitical fragmentation, some economies turned inward. However, China continued to expand its opening-up and cooperation with other countries. Lynch suggested that British businesses need to reshape their perspective on China, viewing it as a node in a broader web of trade, capital, and influence.





Lynch also noted China’s opening-up moves, such as establishing new free trade zones, facilitating cross-border data flow, and encouraging foreign investment, which provide opportunities in finance, the digital economy, and green development.





Looking ahead, Lynch expressed optimism for increased cooperation between Britain and China, focusing on sectors where China’s reform agenda aligns with Britain’s strengths, including green technology, healthcare, digital infrastructure, and supply chain resilience.

