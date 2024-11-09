

ZHOUHAI: China’s navy on Saturday announced that its J-15D and J-15T fighter jets will make a debut at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China. These fighter jets are expected to engage in aerobatic displays during the event, which is scheduled from Nov. 12 to 17 in the port city of Zhuhai, south China’s Guangdong Province.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the navy will also arrange displays of air assault operations by the Z-20J shipborne helicopter and Z-8C transport helicopter, carrying naval marine units and related equipment. This marks the inaugural appearance of the navy marine corps at the air show. Additionally, the navy will exhibit the Z-9F shipborne anti-submarine helicopter and Y-8 anti-submarine patrol aircraft, as well as several shipborne weapon systems and maritime rescue and survival equipment, most of which are being publicly unveiled for the first time, according to the navy equipment department.

Representatives from the first group o

f female shipborne aircraft pilots will also appear at the air show. Li Jian, a researcher at China’s Naval Research Academy, said the navy’s active participation in the air show not only displays to the world its capabilities for multi-dimensional maritime operations, but also fosters better understanding and cooperation with international peers.