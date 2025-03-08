Vietnam’s Lao Cai Province to Strengthen Cross-Border Ties with China



Incheon: Chinese women’s paddlers Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong lead the initial entry list released for next month’s World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Incheon. Joining world No. 3 Wang and fourth-ranked Chen in the women’s singles event are their compatriots Kuai Man and Qian Tianyi, as well as Japan’s Hina Hayata, Miwa Harimoto, Satsuki Odo, and Mima Ito.





According to Namibia Press Agency, South Korea’s Shin Yu-bin will represent her country on home soil, while other prominent figures in the event include Romania’s Bernadette Szocs and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico. In the men’s division, world No. 4 Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan will lead the competition, accompanied by Brazilian Hugo Calderano and Felix Lebrun of France. The host nation will be represented by 12th-ranked Jang Woo-jin, An Jae-hyun, Cho Dae-seong, and Oh Jun-sung.





The competition will also feature Germany’s Patrick Franziska and Qiu Dang, Sweden’s Truls Moregard, and Frenchman Alexis Lebrun, adding further strength to the lineup. China’s Lin Gaoyuan and Xiang Peng are also set to compete, aiming to advance deep in the tournament. The WTT Champions Incheon is scheduled to take place from April 1 to 6.

