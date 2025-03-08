Hot News :

Vietnam’s Lao Cai Province to Strengthen Cross-Border Ties with China

China to Impose Additional Tariffs on Canadian Products Following Anti-Discrimination Probe

Urgent: S. Korean President Yoon to Be Released as Prosecution Decides Not to Appeal

China Strengthens Judicial Protection of Intellectual Property Rights to Support Key Technologies

China’s Equipment Upgrades and Consumer Goods Trade-Ins Show Promising Growth

China’s Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong Lead Entry List for WTT Champions Incheon

Incheon: Chinese women’s paddlers Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong lead the initial entry list released for next month’s World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Incheon. Joining world No. 3 Wang and fourth-ranked Chen in the women’s singles event are their compatriots Kuai Man and Qian Tianyi, as well as Japan’s Hina Hayata, Miwa Harimoto, Satsuki Odo, and Mima Ito.



According to Namibia Press Agency, South Korea’s Shin Yu-bin will represent her country on home soil, while other prominent figures in the event include Romania’s Bernadette Szocs and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico. In the men’s division, world No. 4 Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan will lead the competition, accompanied by Brazilian Hugo Calderano and Felix Lebrun of France. The host nation will be represented by 12th-ranked Jang Woo-jin, An Jae-hyun, Cho Dae-seong, and Oh Jun-sung.



The competition will also feature Germany’s Patrick Franziska and Qiu Dang, Sweden’s Truls Moregard, and Frenchman Alexis Lebrun, adding further strength to the lineup. China’s Lin Gaoyuan and Xiang Peng are also set to compete, aiming to advance deep in the tournament. The WTT Champions Incheon is scheduled to take place from April 1 to 6.

