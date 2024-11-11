Chinese Scientists Develop Carbon-Based Artificial Muscles with Advanced Capabilities.



Beijing: Chinese scientists have made a remarkable breakthrough in the field of artificial muscle technology, developing a new type of muscle based on carbon materials. This advancement, achieved by researchers at the Institute of Chemistry under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Ocean University of China, could hasten the arrival of futuristic technologies, akin to those seen in popular science fiction.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the carbon materials used in the development are known for their lightweight, strength, electrical conductivity, and flexibility. These properties position them as promising candidates for artificial muscles, which are not only capable of mimicking natural muscle functions but also provide additional benefits such as self-repair, elasticity, and rapid response times, surpassing traditional mechanical joints.

The significance of this technology is increasingly evident in assistive devices, wearables, and various medical applications, especially as the global population ag

es. The research team drew inspiration from the butterfly’s proboscis, creating biomimetic materials with a hydrogen-substituted graphdiyne film featuring an asymmetric surface structure. This innovative design allows the artificial muscle to exhibit reversible, swift, and continuously adjustable deformation, similar to the motion of a butterfly’s mouth. This motion is facilitated by the conversion of carbon bonds, as detailed in a study published in the National Science Review.

The researchers have successfully integrated these artificial muscles into a robotic arm, enabling it to change positions quickly and lift loads up to 11 times its weight. The muscle maintains stability and adaptability even at temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, the size of the film can be customized, ranging from approximately 1 centimeter to 100 microns, which is particularly useful in the creation of micro-medical devices and micro-robots.

The artificial muscles have also been incorporated into a real-t

ime tracking system that monitors human finger bending movements, allowing for real-time simulation and control from large-hand to small-hand scenarios. This innovation holds significant potential for advancing smart robotics and precision medicine, as highlighted by the researchers.