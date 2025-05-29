20 Killed, 159 Injured in Myanmar’s Yangon-Mandalay Highway Accidents



Manila: Chinese stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rising by 0.7 percent to reach 3,363.45 points. Meanwhile, the Shenzhen Component Index showed a more significant increase, closing 1.24 percent higher at 10,127.2 points.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the combined turnover of these two indices amounted to 1.19 trillion yuan (approximately 165.5 billion U.S. dollars), marking an increase from the previous trading day’s turnover of 1.01 trillion yuan. Leading the gains were shares related to plastic products, printing and packaging, and electronic information. In contrast, sectors like petroleum, paper-making, and food experienced declines.





The ChiNext Index, which tracks China’s Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, also saw an upward movement, gaining 1.37 percent to close at 2,012.55 points on Thursday.

