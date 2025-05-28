Chinese Premier Concludes Diplomatic Tour of Indonesia and Malaysia

Hot News :

Chinese Shares Close Lower Wednesday

Beijing: Chinese stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.02 percent to 3,339.93 points. The Shenzhen Component Index also saw a decline, closing 0.26 percent lower at 10,003.27 points.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the dip in both indices reflects ongoing market fluctuations as investors navigate economic conditions and other prevailing factors influencing the stock market. The slight decreases in the indices demonstrate a cautious sentiment among investors as they assess future market movements.

