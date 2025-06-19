Canada to Adjust Tariffs on U.S. Steel and Aluminum in Trade Talks



Windhoek: Eight suspected cholera cases have been recorded in the Opuwo district of the Kunene Region, two of which have been confirmed – including one fatality. This was announced by Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Esperance Luvindao, during a media briefing.





According to Namibia Press Agency, cholera is a contagious disease transmitted through the consumption of contaminated water or food, often linked to poor sanitation and hygiene. It causes diarrhoea and dehydration and can be fatal if not treated promptly. Its rapid onset makes it a public health threat.





‘Preliminary tests were conducted on all eight suspected cases, and confirmatory tests for six have been completed. We have now received confirmation for the first two cases,’ Luvindao stated. The Ministry of Health has notified the World Health Organisation (WHO) of the outbreak.





The alert followed the admission of four patients, three children and one adult from the same household, at Opuwo District Hospital, all showing symptoms consistent with cholera. ‘Tragically, one of the patients died from severe dehydration,’ Luvindao confirmed.





Confirmatory testing, conducted with support from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in South Africa, identified the presence of Vibrio cholerae 01, a strain known to cause large-scale outbreaks. ‘This confirmation underscores the urgent need for swift and coordinated action to contain the spread of the disease,’ said the minister.





Luvindao issued a national appeal to government bodies, NGOs, civil society, religious leaders, and community leaders to support the ministry’s efforts, particularly by helping to ensure access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation in affected areas.

