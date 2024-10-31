Community Development Organisation Sets Up Gardens in Omaheke.



Gobabis: In their efforts to address food insecurity and malnutrition in the Omaheke Region, the Joel Parks Community Development (JPCD) set up three greenhouse gardening projects in Gobabis. The gardening projects were established at Gobabis Combined School, Val en Opstaan Early Childhood Development Centre, and the Epako Clinic seedling station.

According to Namibia Press Agency, JPCD executive director Leonard Carlos Zithu stated that the regional leadership, under the auspices of Omaheke Governor Pijoo Nganate, earlier called on various stakeholders to assist in addressing hunger-related cases in the region. “We are exactly one month old in Omaheke. Our mission is to form private partnerships that would help us to establish gardens and feeding programmes in all schools,” he said.

Zithu added that the organisation is also aiming to expand their initiatives to all hospitals countrywide as well as backyard gardens for residents with struggling families. However, he mentioned that they cannot grow food in a

dirty environment and thus urged communities to conduct cleaning campaigns across Gobabis. A recent JPCD clean-up campaign was aimed at putting a positive vision in sight of the Gobabis community, especially business owners in the private sector.

Zithu further highlighted the organisation’s vision to start a weekly feeding programme in every town for the children on the streets with support from businesses in and around the towns. “We want to form partnerships with NGOs and private companies to give the children on the streets a decent lifestyle with food, to expand an opportunity to learn and play like other children,” he said.

He emphasised that growing food for nutrition and security, self-esteem, love, and belonging as fundamental needs all start with cleaning up the environment. “Collaboration is the key and is vital in addressing community needs in towns. We can collectively bring forth sustainable community development in Namibia,” Zithu said.

He also complimented the efforts of Old Mutual, councill

or Uataviza Patire, community volunteers, the Gobabis Municipality, Be Free Boys, and Girls Club in the recent cleaning campaign in Omaheke’s capital.