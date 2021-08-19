COVID-19 fatality ratio stands at 0.9 per cent in Lüderitz district

Acting Senior Medical Officer at the Lüderitz District Hospital, Dr Joseph Katuku said the current fatality rate of 0.9 per cent due to COVID-19, in the Lüderitz district, remains very high for the district that only has a population of 27 000 people.

Kutuku while receiving a donation of medical supplies from the Lüderitz Rotary Club on Wednesday said the Lüderitz district has since the start of the pandemic recorded 3 389 cases, 3 079 recoveries and 31 deaths.

He said 32 healthcare workers tested positive with no deaths recorded among them, highlighting that about 2 848 people have been vaccinated with their first dose while 1 671 have been vaccinated with their second dose.

Katuku extended a word of gratitude towards the Lüderitz Rotary Club for joining the fight against COVID-19, saying the donation is a great contribution in terms of lifesaving.

“We are still counting on you to assist our community, and we can truthfully declare that you are solely one of the stakeholders who contributed to saving lives in the Lüderitz district community,” he said.

The donation includes 17 oxygen concentrators, six parameter monitors, 20 oxera peep devices, consumables and 20 oximeters. The club also renovated and upgraded the Tuberculosis ward at the Lüderitz hospital into a 17-bed capacity isolation centre at a tune of N.dollars 550 000.

Ulf Grünewald, the international director of Lüderitz Rotary said: “Never before in the history of Lüderitz Rotary Club has a project been so critically important and urgent to save lives. It is hoped that the fully renovated isolation centre, with its brand-new lifesaving medical equipment, will continue to be of huge benefit for the Lüderitz hospital and its medical personnel.”

Source: Namibia Press Agency