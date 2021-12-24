COVID:19 – Namibia records 1 225 new cases, four deaths

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced that Namibia on Wednesday recorded 1 225 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths bringing the total deaths in the country to 3 597.

In the daily update issued Thursday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 3 710 results and represented a 33 per cent positivity ratio, with a sex distribution of 611 females and 614 males aged between three days and 101 years.

The Khomas Region recorded the highest number of cases at 471, followed by Otjozondjupa with 128, Erongo 119, Kunene 109, llKaras 71, Kavango East 65, Omusati 51, Ohangwena 47, Oshikoto 43, Omaheke 41, Hardap 35, Zambezi 30 and Oshana 15.

Among the confirmed cases are 97 learners, 10 teachers, 31 students and 70 healthcare workers.

A total of 15 cases have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 187 cases are fully vaccinated, three received three doses, while 51 vaccinated cases did not specify the number of doses received.

A total of 969 accounting for 79 per cent of the new cases are not vaccinated.

Shangula further reported that 157 new recoveries were recorded, bringing total recoveries in the country to 128 029

The number of active cases on Wednesday increased to 11 805 of which 291 were hospitalised and 22 admitted to intensive care units. Seven of the hospitalised cases received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 32 are fully vaccinated, while two cases in ICU are fully vaccinated.

The minister also reported that by Wednesday, 401 588 people had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine of which 103 244 had received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A total of 1 499 are children aged 12 to 17 years, with 236 329 having received two doses. A total of 339 573 people had completed their vaccination, which translates to 22.6 per cent of the target population. Meanwhile, 3 645 people have received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccines as a booster dose.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency