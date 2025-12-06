

Havana: Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez criticized the U.S. government’s anti-drug war, calling it a “farce” following the pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez. Hernandez, initially sentenced to 45 years in a U.S. prison for drug trafficking and other charges, was released after an official pardon from the Trump administration.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Rodriguez described the anti-drug war as a pretext for Washington’s “costly extraordinary naval deployment in the Caribbean Sea and the threat of military aggression to overthrow the legitimate government of Venezuela.” In a statement posted on X, Rodriguez suggested that the pardon highlights the “complicity of the U.S. government and its agencies with a vast drug market” that affects many lives in the United States.

The comments from Rodriguez coincide with an increase in U.S. military activity in the Caribbean Sea. The Pentagon has conducted at least 22 strikes on alleged drug vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Paci

fic Ocean since early September, resulting in over 87 fatalities.