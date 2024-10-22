Daures Green Hydrogen agriculture facility inaugurated



President Dr Nangolo Mbumba on Monday inaugurated the Daures Green Hydrogen Agriculture Facility at the hydrogen village on Monday . The seed propagation and seedling house , where seedlings are planted in peat – in – seedling trays , accommodates close to 200 000 seedlings across 16 tables , using an innovative irrigation system with overhead nozzles that distribute fine water droplets to promote optimal seed germination . The 0 . 3 – hectare facility cultivates a variety of crops , including tomatoes , peppers , cabbages , cucumbers , and spinach , with plans to donate 70 000 seedlings to different regions . In an interview with the media during his visit to the village and the inauguration , Mbumba reflected on the foundational role of former President Hage Geingob in championing new industries like green hydrogen . He emphasised the crucial role of the youth and investors , praising their confidence in Namibia ‘ s future . ‘ We must give credit to the former president , whose leadership allowed us to ach

ieve milestones like this ,’ Mbumba said . He commended young Namibians for their innovative contributions , adding that these achievements give Namibia hope to truly be the best it can be . Mbumba further stressed the importance of agriculture , noting that water and rural development remain the backbone of the country . He added that the Daures Green Hydrogen plant integrates all these sectors . Urging national unity , the president called on Namibians to see themselves as part of a larger , progressive nation , not just their local communities . Meanwhile , Chief Sakarias Seibeb of the Dure Daman Traditional Authority echoed Mbumba ‘ s sentiments , highlighting the transformation of the Daures Constituency . He urged the youth to take ownership of the project , emphasising self – reliance and resilience in the face of challenges . ‘ What was once barren land is now home to modern infrastructure . This is our project , and whether we fail or succeed , it will be by our own hands . Young people must prepare

themselves to lead this process and ensure its success ,’ he said . The initiative is set to strengthen food security and boost the availability of nutritious produce in Namibia . The facility ‘ s first harvest is already destined for a wholesaler in Walvis Bay , supplying vegetables to all Woermann Brock stores in the Erongo Region .

Source: The Namibia News Agency