Racing Eliminates Boca to Claim Final Berth



Rio de janeiro: Davide Ancelotti said Sunday that he hoped to continue as manager of Botafogo next year after guiding the club to sixth place in Brazil’s Serie A.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Ancelotti signed an 18-month deal with the 2024 Brazilian top-flight champion in July but admitted he was unsure if he would remain in the job. “I only have good words to say about this league,” the 36-year-old said after his side’s 4-2 home win over Fortaleza on the last day of the season.





Ancelotti revealed he has a clause in his Botafogo contract that allows him to take time off Botafogo during next year’s FIFA World Cup to work under his father Carlo as an assistant manager for Brazil’s national team. “I have a contract with Botafogo through the end of 2026. I’m happy, I’m enjoying being at a big club with high expectations and with a lot of pressure. I don’t have a contract with the CBF. I have this possibility in my [Botafogo] contract to leave for the World Cup, but we have to see next year what will happen,” the coach said.





Ancelotti said he has already learned valuable lessons during his time at Botafogo and praised the competitiveness of Brazil’s top-flight. “I know that I also need to improve things,” he said. “I needed this experience to adapt to this league. I think [2026] is going to be a better year for Botafogo. I’m convinced of that. I like that it is a very balanced league, very difficult, in which all teams have tough stretches.”

