Nengola Clarifies Air Conditioners in Presidential Graves at Heroes’ Acre



Lderitz: Debmarine Namibia Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Willy Mertens, on Tuesday inaugurated the company’s permanent exhibition at the Namibia Maritime Museum in Lderitz. Speaking at the official opening of the exhibition, Mertens said that through the exhibition, Debmarine aims to share its story on how they explore, extract and contribute to the global economy, all while respecting the environment.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Mertens emphasized that the exhibition is not just about showcasing achievements but also about resilience and the preservation of natural resources. He highlighted the aim of inspiring the next generation to appreciate sustainability and responsible sourcing, encouraging youth to understand the importance of preserving natural heritage.





Mertens expressed his hope that the exhibition would instill pride in the country and raise awareness about the significance of natural diamonds. He also highlighted the potential for the exhibition to ignite a passion for science, engineering, and exploration among the youth, motivating them to consider careers in the mining sector.





The exhibition, according to Mertens, represents a lifelong commitment to archiving maritime history and offers an inspiring visual experience. It aims to benefit the community and the mining industry while motivating young minds.





Mertens acknowledged challenges faced by Debmarine, such as geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, and rising competition from lab-grown diamonds. He noted that while lab-grown diamonds are often seen as an alternative, they lack the heritage and natural value of natural diamonds.





According to the CEO, Debmarine’s mission remains focused on educating and advocating for the authenticity and enduring worth of natural diamonds. He emphasized their importance as symbols of history and craftsmanship.





“Together, let us continue to champion natural diamonds, inspire innovation and chart a course towards a future where our ocean is a source of discovery, opportunity and inspiration for all,” he urged.

