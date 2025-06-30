S. Korean Banks’ Lending Rate Declines for Sixth Consecutive Month in May



Pyongyang: Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), met with the visiting Russian Minister of Culture, Olga Lyubimova, as reported by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday. The meeting comes as both nations celebrate the first anniversary of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Kim Jong Un emphasized the importance of expanding exchanges and cooperation across various fields, which he believes contribute to the co-prosperity and well-being of both countries and their citizens. He highlighted the need for further cultural and artistic exchanges to enhance mutual understanding of each other’s cultural traditions.





During the meeting, Kim and Lyubimova discussed future plans for cultural collaboration. Lyubimova later announced via her Telegram channel that Russia and the DPRK have agreed on a cultural cooperation plan for 2025-2027. This plan includes exhibitions, performances, and exchange programs to be conducted in both Moscow and Pyongyang over the next three years.





Lyubimova expressed confidence that the interdepartmental cooperation program signed during her visit will facilitate the successful execution of both current and future cultural events. In addition to her meeting with Kim, Lyubimova also held discussions with DPRK Culture Minister Sung Jong Gyu.

