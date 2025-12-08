EBC Financial Group Recognised as Best Broker for Execution at Professional Trader Awards 2025

Recognition follows a vote by professional and active traders, highlighting the critical role of execution quality in institutional-grade trading

LONDON, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EBC Financial Group (“EBC”) has been named Best Broker for Execution at the Professional Trader Awards 2025, organised by Holiston Media. Now in its sixth year, the programme recognises excellence across 16 categories, with winners determined through a mix of nominations and trader voting.

“At the heart of EBC are trust and respect—values that translate into delivering exceptional service that respects the trade,” said David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd. “For professional traders, execution is not just a feature; it is mission-critical. It shapes every aspect of a workflow, from decision-making to risk calibration. This award validates our investment in the infrastructure necessary to create the best possible trading environment.”

High Engagement Reflects Evolving Trader Priorities

Launched initially to spotlight brokers offering professional client accounts, the Professional Trader Awards have expanded to recognise the wider active trading community. Brokers participate in the awards process, and winners are determined by votes from professional, active or prop traders.

Barrett stated, “The voting process demonstrates which service elements traders themselves view as essential. It provides clear insight into how brokers are meeting the operational standards expected by experienced traders.” He added that for EBC Financial Group, being evaluated directly by market participants highlights the firm’s alignment with the high standards required by professional and active traders.

Execution Standards Take Centre Stage at Professional Trader Awards

Holiston Media announced winners across 16 categories, covering execution, trading analysis, account technology, performance tools, trading conditions, risk management, margin structures, education, loyalty initiatives and client relationship services. EBC Financial Group’s recognition in Best Broker for Execution reflects the critical importance of reliable execution for professional and active traders.

Barrett explained, “Execution quality influences every aspect of a trader’s workflow, from decision-making to risk calibration. Being evaluated through a trader-led voting process confirms that our services meet the level of reliability expected by the market.”

EBC’s Building Blocks to Deliver the Best Trading Environment

This recognition reinforces EBC’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in execution and service as the firm continues to respond to the evolving needs of professional and active traders. EBC introduced a series of platform enhancements in 2025, including expanded multilingual support, smart liquidity routing, and performance upgrades that support execution speeds as low as 20ms. Its proprietary tools, such as the Trading Black Box and Private Room, enhance traders’ control over pricing and execution.

EBC’s recognition as Best Broker for Execution at the Professional Trader Awards 2025 is among the many accolades the platform has received. Other recognitions include the ‘Best CFD Provider’ at the 2025 Online Money Awards, as well as the Most Trusted Broker and Best Trading Platform at the 2025 World Finance Forex Awards.

For more information, visit www.ebc.com.

Disclaimer: This material is for information only and does not constitute a recommendation or advice from EBC Financial Group and all its entities (“EBC”). Trading Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Before trading, you should carefully consider your trading objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite, and consult an independent financial advisor if necessary. Statistics or past investment performance are not a guarantee of future performance. EBC is not liable for any damages arising from reliance on this information.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London’s esteemed financial district, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access a wide range of global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, shares, and indices.

Recognised with multiple awards, EBC is committed to upholding ethical standards, and these subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia’s Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC); EBC Financial Group SA (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

As the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, EBC provides specialised services across Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Through its partnership with United to Beat Malaria, the company contributes to global health initiatives. EBC also supports the ‘What Economists Really Do’ public engagement series by Oxford University’s Department of Economics, helping to demystify economics and its application to major societal challenges, fostering greater public understanding and dialogue.

