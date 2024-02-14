Eises wants learners to take part in sports

OMUTHIYA: The Oshikoto Region's Education Director, Aletta Eises is urging learners to take part in sports and athletics for their mental and physical wellbeing. Eises said in an interview with Nampa on Monday learners need to engage in sports and athletics for their holistic development. She said sports build self-confidence, help with skills of socialising as well as motor skills development. 'Sports activities also enhance the emotional wellbeing of learners and they should engage in all sorts of sport activities according to the plans of the school. Learners are guided in their sports activities by responsible teachers who are their ultimate supervisors,' she said. The Ministry Sport, Youth and National Service Oshikoto regional Senior Sports Officer, Ngonyofi Helao also encouraged learners to take part in sport activities at their schools so they can compete on the regional level on 13 April 2024. Helao said learners must take part in sports to become fit and have healthier minds and most importantl y take part in regional and national events. 'We also want our kids to be exposed to new environments and meet new friends in sports as we have many of them in the villages only,' she said. Helao further said that the learners should take part in athletics such as the 100, 200, 400, 800 and 1 500-metre events. The cluster competition will take place on 16 February, the circuit competition is on 01 March, the zonal competition on 15 March followed by the regional competition on 13 April, Helao said and called on schools to allow learners to train before they go for any competition, for learners to keep up with fitness and avoid injuries. 'We have a challenge of poor to no sports facilities in the region like sports fields and sports equipment in the region,' said Helao. Source: The Namibia Press Agency