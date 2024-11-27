Elderly Voters Face Challenges at Nkarapamwe Polling Station.



Rundu: The presiding officer at the Nkarapamwe Elcin polling station in Rundu, Alistaire Bock, reported that many elderly voters are facing difficulties in marking crosses on the ballot papers, necessitating assistance during the voting process. Despite this issue, Bock mentioned that the polling station opened as scheduled at 07h00 on Wednesday, and the voting process has remained peaceful.

According to Namibia Press Agency, at the Ndama Combined School polling station, a long line of voters was observed, predominantly made up of youth. Precious Muyenya, the presiding officer at this location, stated that the voting process began smoothly at 07h00 without any glitches and expressed satisfaction with the voter turnout.

Meanwhile, at the Dr Romanus Kampungu polling station, voter turnout has been slow, and the queue was notably short. Namibians are participating in the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Wednesday, with the Kavango East Region hosting 168 polling stations.